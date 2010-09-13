Garth Humbert

Serendipity

Garth Humbert
Garth Humbert
  • Save
Serendipity type logo hand-drawn
Download color palette

Hand-lettering some type. Time to scan and path…

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2010
Garth Humbert
Garth Humbert

More by Garth Humbert

View profile
    • Like