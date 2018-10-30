Ganesh Krishnan

Play House

Ganesh Krishnan
Ganesh Krishnan
  • Save
Play House movie film house p p logo minimal branding brand icon app logo
Download color palette

This was a client work. The logo was done for a OTT platform called play house. Breaking down the concept, I have created a scene of a house, film roll, and the letter “P”.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2018
Ganesh Krishnan
Ganesh Krishnan

More by Ganesh Krishnan

View profile
    • Like