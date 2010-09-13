Andrew Power

Metallic Print Shop

Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Hire Me
  • Save
Metallic Print Shop magazine gold silver shiny cute chibi metallic ink press print shop
Download color palette

An illustration for a page in my magazine featuring metallic inks.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2010
Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrew Power

View profile
    • Like