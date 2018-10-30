Elodie

Xd - Daily Challenge #4 - Desktop Music App

Xd - Daily Challenge #4 - Desktop Music App
Just a little update on this project. The play color button are now grey. It has to be purple only when it's active. And i switch for the pause button because the song is already launch in that case.

Xd - Daily Challenge #4 - Desktop Music App
Posted on Oct 30, 2018
