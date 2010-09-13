Jesse Gardner

Metal Button

Metal Button metal button verlag brushed
This was initially an attempt at an iTunes 10 replacement icon.

You can see how a little bit of noise helps to reduce the obviousness of the circular brushing.

Looks more like an elevator button.

Posted on Sep 13, 2010
