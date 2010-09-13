Patrick Schneider

Game Logo

Game Logo red blue logo icon box mod
working on this icon for a hl2 mod, as you may notice, I drew inspiration from Apple's Quicktime Logo, the iPhone AppStore Icon & Chris Carlozzis fantastic iTunes replacement Icon (can be found here http://drbl.in/51446)

Posted on Sep 13, 2010
