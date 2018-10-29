Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
isaac Onifade

Tweets with no Likes makes no sense...

isaac Onifade
isaac Onifade
Tweets with no Likes makes no sense...
When user are creating a tweet they can choice or create a Keywords/emoji templates (like a poll).

Fire indicates most liked Keyword.

Reply and view a Keyword 's chat, or reply to all.

Rushed idea if they did want to remove the one like button, create more ha

Posted on Oct 29, 2018
isaac Onifade
isaac Onifade
Welcome to the Age of Design..
