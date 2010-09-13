Sandro Dujmenovic

Nevermind The Classics logo

Sandro Dujmenovic
Sandro Dujmenovic
  • Save
Nevermind The Classics logo lp record mark identity logo
Download color palette

Logo made for Nevermind The Classics, facebook page/movement for appreciation of great music.

Nevermind The Classics

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2010
Sandro Dujmenovic
Sandro Dujmenovic

More by Sandro Dujmenovic

View profile
    • Like