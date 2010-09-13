Ricardo de Zoete

Cloudgator

Ricardo de Zoete
Ricardo de Zoete
Hire Me
  • Save
Cloudgator cloud gator alligator crocodile illustration logo sketch
Download color palette

Sketch for a new mascot/illustration for a new service called Cloudgator.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2010
Ricardo de Zoete
Ricardo de Zoete
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ricardo de Zoete

View profile
    • Like