John Sutherland

Weekender

John Sutherland
John Sutherland
  • Save
Weekender black white grey red leauge gothic helvetica
Download color palette

Should be pushed out sometime this week, along with a slew of new posts. The League Gothic forward slash is pretty horrible, so that’s a Helvetica slash instead.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2010
John Sutherland
John Sutherland

More by John Sutherland

View profile
    • Like