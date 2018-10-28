The GAME BOY original is one of the most nostalgic times of my youth, I used to spend hours playing it and take it everywhere, some of the games and the game covers inspired me to draw, let my imagination go, practice critical thinking... And now, more than 20 years later, inspire a 3D modeling project. I never thought modelling a hand-held game from the 80's would be such a challenging task.

The model and texture is done in Maya 2018 and Arnold built in renderer. Please feel free to leave constructive criticism about it or share any memories about it.

#khusrouf #khasrouf #pixelesk #3d #modeling #maya #Arnold #nintendo #retro #vintage