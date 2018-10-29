Jarek Ceborski
Netguru

Artemest iOS app with Augmented Reality

Jarek Ceborski
Netguru
Jarek Ceborski for Netguru
Artemest is the online destination for luxury Italian furniture and home décor - now also as an iOS app with Augmented Reality!

The app provides the full Artemest assortment of unique pieces crafted by over 500 talented Italian artisans, which will be updated every week to always offer new options and the latest trends.

Check out Artemest iOS app & Artemest website

---
Posted on Oct 29, 2018
