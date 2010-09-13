Autofeed.me

Speed mockup!

For class, I'm on a team pitching a startup idea and we figured a mockup would be nice. I find mocking stuff up directly in HTML/CSS so much faster and easier than doing it in Photoshop, so I went directly to TextMate. The whole process, from thinking to sketching on paper to writing the HTML and CSS, to designing a quick logo, took only about an hour to an hour and a half.

Kind of a lazy job, but I'm really glad with how fast I was able to complete it. See the full version here: http://drp.ly/1IrW2T