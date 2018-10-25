Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gayan Gunarathne

Cosmos IT Logo

Gayan Gunarathne
Gayan Gunarathne
  • Save
Cosmos IT Logo logo design simple design logo
Download color palette

This logo was designed for one of my colleague's startup IT company. I wanted to use a circle font to give it a simple yet authentic look.

Press "L" and if you like this design.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2018
Gayan Gunarathne
Gayan Gunarathne

More by Gayan Gunarathne

View profile
    • Like