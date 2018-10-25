Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Playground Foundation Art Archive Special Event Animation
Glad to share with you another first piece of the new project, which I have recently started designing. It is called Playground Foundation. In the nutshell, it is an art archive that is meant to serve as a place of inspiration for the creatives.

Today, it is a special event promo page featuring a rad hover animation effect. What do you like it?

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!

Cheers :)

