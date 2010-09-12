Becky Bryant

Rehab Software Pro business cards

Becky Bryant
Becky Bryant
  • Save
Rehab Software Pro business cards business cards blue green white businesscards print moo
Download color palette

Simple business cards created for a local physiotherapist's business venture.

He wanted something very simple (i.e. the logo on the front) and provided the text on the back, so I chose to add icons for each of the items, as opposed to simply leaving it with text i.e. twitter: www.twitter.com ....

Nothing too flashy, but a safe first dribbble :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2010
Becky Bryant
Becky Bryant

More by Becky Bryant

View profile
    • Like