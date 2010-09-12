George Lois quotation treatments for TypographyShop

A montage of type treatments created for an upcoming blog I'm launching at typositor.com. The quotation is from the next t-shirt to be released by my other venture, TypographyShop. I'm honored to be working with legendary AdMan George Lois in releasing a series entitled "The Ten Commandments of George Lois."

The full quotation reads "The creative act, the defeat of habit by originality overcomes everything." Long phrase for a t-shirt. And ever the challenge with George as your unofficial art director.