Andrew Tanchuk

Expense / Income switcher — Personal Budget app

Expense / Income switcher — Personal Budget app
Most of apps use difficult switches for expense / income transactions. User has to tap 2 or 3 times for switch between them. I suggest this simple solving which needs only 1 tap.

What do you think about it? Is there simpler way to switch between expense / income?

Personal budget app 4x
Personal Budget App
Design with attention to details
