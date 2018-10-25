Luke

Wilderness Paddling Badge - Animated

Luke
Luke
Wilderness Paddling Badge - Animated badge mountain sun mountains clouds river canoe landscape wild animated after effects illustration character outdoors autumn fall
Note: reuploaded to improve quality. While I've been focusing on illustration lately, I still want to keep the animation going. So I made this animated badge that's part of a series of similar loops, which have featured a spherical dude and autumnal landscapes. Maybe the series will become something more?

