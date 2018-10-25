Wilderness Paddling Badge - Animated

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Note: reuploaded to improve quality. While I've been focusing on illustration lately, I still want to keep the animation going. So I made this animated badge that's part of a series of similar loops, which have featured a spherical dude and autumnal landscapes. Maybe the series will become something more?
👉 Press the L key 👈
Luke Roberts TV:
Website | Twitter | Tumblr | Youtube