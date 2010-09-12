Tom Kenny

Portfolio Redesign

Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny
  • Save
Portfolio Redesign logo leather texture stitching
Download color palette

A few small changes to add some much needed depth.

93a65aba3f166d34c3b518466b43abaa
Rebound of
Me
By Tom Kenny
View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2010
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny

More by Tom Kenny

View profile
    • Like