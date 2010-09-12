Davin Risk

Fluffco single serving

Fluffco single serving
Took down the rarely updated Fluffco site (fluffco.com) and replaced it with this experimental single page. Trying out David DeSandro’s JQuery Masonry magic and some Proxima Nova Condensed courtesy TypeKit.

The three larger photos are all randomly pulled from three Flickr accounts. Although I don’t think Flickr’s implementation of “random” is as random as it could be.

Posted on Sep 12, 2010
