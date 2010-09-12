Fluffco single serving

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Took down the rarely updated Fluffco site (fluffco.com) and replaced it with this experimental single page. Trying out David DeSandro’s JQuery Masonry magic and some Proxima Nova Condensed courtesy TypeKit.
The three larger photos are all randomly pulled from three Flickr accounts. Although I don’t think Flickr’s implementation of “random” is as random as it could be.