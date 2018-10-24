Bloomberg QuickTake

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Design and animation I created and produced for the Bloomberg Quick Take news series.
Link for full video - https://vimeo.com/296705477
Credits -
Design and Direction: Sylvia Yang
Icon illustration: Matthew Hollister
Title animation: Mantas Gr
Animation: Sylvia Yang
Reel Music: AlttA - Million Dreams
Check more details on - Behance
Instagram | Behace | Vimeo