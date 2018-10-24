Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bloomberg QuickTake

Bloomberg QuickTake editorial news title animation title sequence qa template motion bloomberg vector motion graphics illustration
Design and animation I created and produced for the Bloomberg Quick Take news series.
Link for full video - https://vimeo.com/296705477

Credits -
Design and Direction: Sylvia Yang
Icon illustration: Matthew Hollister
Title animation: Mantas Gr
Animation: Sylvia Yang
Reel Music: AlttA - Million Dreams

expresses herself through fun, bold and dynamic designs.
