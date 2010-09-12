Paul Russo

View More Events...

Paul Russo
Paul Russo
  • Save
View More Events... aiga grid website icons
Download color palette

Implemented Drew Wilson's tipTip to add some extra context.

Adapted Gedy's Icons again, using them all over the place. Also launching the new AIGA Austin next week really excited.

9dfa66616c3de0269305a1b389b064f9
Rebound of
Sweet Social Media Icons
By Gedy León
View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2010
Paul Russo
Paul Russo

More by Paul Russo

View profile
    • Like