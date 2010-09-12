Elias Keppens

Maple Drive Logo

Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens
  • Save
Maple Drive Logo logo band music maple drive road
Download color palette

This is an attempt at a logo for my father's band called "Maple Drive".

View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2010
Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens

More by Elias Keppens

View profile
    • Like