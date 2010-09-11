Olivier Collet

Express - Home Screen

Olivier Collet
Olivier Collet
  • Save
Express - Home Screen iphone app blue grey buttons badge
Download color palette

Express is a personal project: an iPhone app to easily post stuff to a WordPress blog.
I've been working on this part-time since the beginning of the year, and should release it soon hopefully.

I'm currently working on Retina Display support.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 11, 2010
Olivier Collet
Olivier Collet

More by Olivier Collet

View profile
    • Like