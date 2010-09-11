Jason O'Brien

Daily Specials orange circle ampersand branding texture
Extending on the brand guidelines I created for a restaurant/bar and creating a daily specials callout for the homepage.

It's still rough, need to work out the header area and the ampersand.

Posted on Sep 11, 2010
