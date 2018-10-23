Joey Kirk

Pit.AI Marketing Site

We've been working with Pit.AI to redesign its website for the past few weeks. The founding team wanted something clean, modern, and sleek. The typeface used is IBM Plex Sans.

Posted on Oct 23, 2018
Designer. Educator. Dad.
