CRS Data | MLS Tax Suite Branding

I've had an absolute blast creating a product identity for our client CRS Data - starting with the logo.
In addition to the logo, colors and fonts, I also had the pleasure of art directing a photoshoot to create all new, custom image assets for this specific CRS Data product.
Working on something from its infancy through how it touches multiple assets and collateral is exactly the type of project I get excited about day in and day out.
Such a pleasure working with such a great client team!