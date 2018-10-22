tokitoshi
tamashi

Eugène Delacroix — Gallery

tokitoshi
tamashi
tokitoshi for tamashi
Hire Us
  • Save
Eugène Delacroix — Gallery artwork gallery colors graphic grid website web motion art minimal ux ui typography layout interface interaction design animation animated
Download color palette

Eugène Delacroix — Gallery

Delacroix took for his inspiration the art of Rubens and painters of the Venetian Renaissance, with an attendant emphasis on colour and movement rather than clarity of outline and carefully modelled form.

tamashi
tamashi
Hire Us

More by tamashi

View profile
    • Like