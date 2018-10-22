Kevin Niedermayr

Notion "Quick Add" Feature

Kevin Niedermayr
Kevin Niedermayr
Hire Me
  • Save
Notion "Quick Add" Feature makeitbetter idea dropbox paper dropbox google docs todoist things quick add notebook note notion
Download color palette

Looking for someone to help you design and ship your next product? Let's talk: hi@augusteight.at
________

I got rid of almost any other tool and moved everything to Notion a while ago. But one thing would make it even more awesome: a way to quickly add notes from wherever you are.

Something like an "Inbox", Later on, you can decide what do do with the Note/Page.

Kevin Niedermayr
Kevin Niedermayr
I design products & build my own. 🌱
Hire Me

More by Kevin Niedermayr

View profile
    • Like