Ray Frenden

Pencils For Self Portrait Painting

Ray Frenden
Ray Frenden
  • Save
Pencils For Self Portrait Painting
Download color palette

I'm planning on doing a realistic-ish series where geometric shapes overlay normal looking figures. Inside of the shapes, the person/subject's inner monster is revealed.

Posted on Sep 11, 2010
Ray Frenden
Ray Frenden

More by Ray Frenden

View profile
    • Like