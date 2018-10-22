Yulia Belyaeva

Travel Landing Page Series - I Love China - Web Design

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva
  • Save
Travel Landing Page Series - I Love China - Web Design travel figma brand web design landing page promo site promo page interaction design interface illustration ui design ux design ux ui illustration design website flat illustration web ux ui design
Download color palette

Study cases created for course of Profileschool "Adobe Illustrator". My task was to create series of travel landing page.

If you're in need of UI/UX or 3D – let's keep in touch!

Project inquiries: 
juliabelyaeva15@gmail.com

Find me on: 
Behance l  Dribbble l  YouTube l  Instagram

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva

More by Yulia Belyaeva

View profile
    • Like