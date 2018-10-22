Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zak Steele-Eklund
S Y B I L

Zak Steele-Eklund for Studio VØR
S Y B I L web design lab scientists science machine intelligence brain simulation chatbot robotics machine learning blockchain artificial intelligence ai parallax landing page animated transition motion animation ui
Hey everyone, hope you all had a cool weekend. This shot is from a blockchain-powered AI project we're currently working on. We really enjoy working on projects like this, it's very cool to work with companies who are on the forefront of tech.

Cheers for checking out, hope you have a productive start to the week!

All illustrations, motion etc done in-house

Multi-disciplinary Creative Studio
