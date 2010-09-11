Pete Lacey

The Hot Source

The Hot Source typography logo retro custom
Custom logotype for an upcoming side project of mine.

There is another version of this knocking about that is using something similar to Sean's modifications, however I'm not quite done with that one yet.

Rebound of
Flamin'
By Pete Lacey
Posted on Sep 11, 2010
