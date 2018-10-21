2018 Beer and Branding Submission

My husband and I recently had the pleasure of participating in the Charlotte AIGA Beer and Branding 2018 event where we were paired with a home brewer to collaborate and concept the design for an original beer featuring the secret ingredient, ginger. We were thrilled to win third place for the design contest!

We decided on this approach for Take Me Out Ginger Blonde, which is themed after Chinese Takeout and brewed with toasted sesame, flaked rice, chili, and ginger. Dustin helped conceptualize and prototype the packaging while I handled the design and illustration. I wish I had a picture of the final 4-pack prototype which included a wire handle to mimic an actual takeout box, but I may track one down and post later. Overall, such a fun event put on by AIGA Charlotte and we loved seeing all the incredible work the other teams brought to the showcase.