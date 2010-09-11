Re-drawn italic ‘O’

Jon Tan

I’m in the middle of adding a calligraphic ‘O’ to Jos Buivenga’s beautiful Fertigo Pro Italic for a bit of logotype; thought you may be interested. Thoughts welcome.

I should mention, the original ‘O’ is a complete ellipse without the aperture and swash, in case you weren’t aware already.

