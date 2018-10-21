Jamal talioui

Hello Dribbble

Jamal talioui
Jamal talioui
  • Save
Hello Dribbble motion design vector design animation illsutrator after effect 2d animation 2d design motion
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!
I'm very excited to finally be a part of this amazing community!
It's my first shot on dribbble! Hope you like it!
Thanks to @Ayoub Bouzid for the invitation!

Jamal talioui
Jamal talioui

More by Jamal talioui

View profile
    • Like