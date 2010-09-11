Gilles Maes

Not an advertisement

Gilles Maes
Gilles Maes
  • Save
Not an advertisement splash theserif yellow
Download color palette

Really, it's not :) it's my new splash page at http://www.gillesmaes.be. I suck at creating stuff for myself so I thought I'd go with the no-nonsense approach until I create something that's really worth going up there.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 11, 2010
Gilles Maes
Gilles Maes

More by Gilles Maes

View profile
    • Like