texture flickr green last.fm cd football
This is the footer for my new site. It's a bit cliché I guess but I like it.

The slip covers for the cd's are very much inspired by the awesome http://xn--l6h.tumblr.com from Jarred Bishop.

The text in the black box on the last one is the hover state.

See the full resolution one here http://cl.ly/2La8.

Posted on Sep 11, 2010
