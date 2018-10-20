Noumeda Carbone

Private view - Limited edition of 100 prints on paper

Private view - Limited edition of 100 prints on paper line art home decor glam fashion illustration feminine poster art floral art freelance illustrator illustrator noumeda carbone art print drawing illustration black and white
If you were looking for a print poster that will effortlessly fit in with the aesthetic of your interior, then look no further because Noumeda Carbone has exactly what you’re looking for! "Private View 2" is masterfully created portraying a girl that looks as if floating in a black and white design. This print poster is a part of an edition of 100 copies, it is printed on Fuji Crystal DP II matte paper (220g/m²).

Its dimensions are:
45 x 60 cm Image size
49 x 64 cm (outer dimensions)

