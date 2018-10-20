Private view - Limited edition of 100 prints on paper

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
If you were looking for a print poster that will effortlessly fit in with the aesthetic of your interior, then look no further because Noumeda Carbone has exactly what you’re looking for! "Private View 2" is masterfully created portraying a girl that looks as if floating in a black and white design. This print poster is a part of an edition of 100 copies, it is printed on Fuji Crystal DP II matte paper (220g/m²).
Its dimensions are:
45 x 60 cm Image size
49 x 64 cm (outer dimensions)