J.R. Patten

One is...

J.R. Patten
J.R. Patten
  • Save
One is... ribbon blue scala paper shadow
Download color palette

It's hard to find a good crop that shows off this design. The best part about it is how cohesive it all is together. It'll be launched soon enough, though (hopefully).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 11, 2010
J.R. Patten
J.R. Patten

More by J.R. Patten

View profile
    • Like