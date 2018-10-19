Repurposed Pouches

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
It’s been a surreal week. We received our inventory - including 5000 bags of these soft magnetic letter sets packaged in food-grade stand-up pouches. My team and I have spent the past 3 days inspecting, stickering, boxing, shipping, and shelving our product line (in our house, believe it or not) and we’ve really only made a small dent.
These pouches felt so appropriate for this re-imagined, nostalgic product that has its roots in the kitchen. I love how they turned out but I really love that you can see the product through the packaging.