Overtime with Clay's Anton Zykin and Dmitry Tsozik

On Overtime, we dive into a little Dribbble history with @clᴧy's @Anton Zykin and @Dmitry Tsozik. If you were on Dribbble in the early days, you may remember the incredible skeuomorphic icons made by SoftFacade. In this episode, we hear how Anton and Dmitry got started, what happened when iOS 7 killed skeuomorphic design, their advice building an agency, and about their journey from Russia to San Francisco.

