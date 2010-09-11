Logo for a file backup proggy

That's b - v - c - k - u - p.

Second letter is an upside-down A that forms a down arrow referring to "stashing" or "bolting down" action. Or an upside down Greek delta for "delta copying" if one knows what it is.

The site is www.bvckup.com, but it is a bit on an ugly side. Will be sprucing it up next.

Also, in related news -- How Bvckup got its name.