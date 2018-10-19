Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

Playground Foundation Art Archive Slider Animation

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
Playground Foundation Art Archive Slider Animation models blog art promo typography slider interaction motion design fashion gif website concept anim interface grid web animation ux ui
Download color palette

Friday friends,

Glad to share with you another first piece of the new project, which I have recently started designing. It is called Playground Foundation. In the nutshell, it is an art archive that is meant to serve as a place of inspiration for the creatives. Today, it is a slider and hover animation.

How do you like it?

Eager to hear your thoughts!

Have a great weekend :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs

Dribbble 1 still 2x
Rebound of
Playground Foundation Art Archive Homepage Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like