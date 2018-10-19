Playground Foundation Art Archive Slider Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Friday friends,
Glad to share with you another first piece of the new project, which I have recently started designing. It is called Playground Foundation. In the nutshell, it is an art archive that is meant to serve as a place of inspiration for the creatives. Today, it is a slider and hover animation.
How do you like it?
Eager to hear your thoughts!
Have a great weekend :)
Cheers!
Press "L" to appreciate it
Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs