Free Reyes

Chromatic Aberration in Type

Free Reyes
Free Reyes
  • Save
Chromatic Aberration in Type typography logo chromatic aberration 3d
Download color palette

Its hard to look at for along time but I love all the colors. Interesting side effect, the simulated chromatic aberration also is in 3D if you have blue+red glasses.

Don't stare to long it will hurt your eyes.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 11, 2010
Free Reyes
Free Reyes

More by Free Reyes

View profile
    • Like