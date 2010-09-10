Greg Eckler

Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler
O alphabattle lettercult lettering type typography illustration
I've honestly never spent so much time drawing one letter...started out inspired by Italian lace (working on a poster for the play "Arsenic and Old Lace") but it ended up feeling more like porcelain so I took it in that direction. :)

Posted on Sep 10, 2010
