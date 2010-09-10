Stephen Klise

New RG logo

logo logotype serif typography
A new minimalist, serif, abbreviated logo for retrogravity. Thoughts on inward- versus outward-facing R stem, G-to-R overlay or no overlay?

Posted on Sep 10, 2010
