Remote Working - Illustrations

Remote Working - Illustrations co-working cowork isometric illustrator illustration
Illustrations for stack.com which is a remote co-working website. The website helps team members work together even though they are working remotely.

Posted on Oct 19, 2018
Interaction Designer // Available For Work
