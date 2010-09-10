Tobin Harris

HTML + Canvas Gantt Chart v2

Tobin Harris
Tobin Harris
  • Save
HTML + Canvas Gantt Chart v2 ui web canvas html scruffy
Download color palette

Have cranked up the "drunk factor" and switched to a scruffier font for this HTML Gantt graph component.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
Tobin Harris
Tobin Harris

More by Tobin Harris

View profile
    • Like